Priest at Avondale church burns LGBTQ pride flag

A priest at a Chicago church burned an LGBTQ pride flag outside of his house of worship, despite being told not to do it.

Father Paul Kakchik of Resurrection Church in the city's Avondale neighborhood, burned the flag last week.

He told the Chicago Sun-Times it had been in storage for a decade. He called it a piece of propaganda.

The Chicago Archdiocese released a statement saying church leadership had contacted this priest efore and told him he should not burn the flag. They said he did it anyway.
