Gov. JB Pritzker urges worshipers to stay home Easter Sunday, celebrate safely amid COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Normally, Christians would pack local churches for Easter Sunday, but officials have made clear they don't want that happening.State officials are reminding Illinois residents that there's evidence church gatherings in recent weeks have helped spread COVID-19. Gov. JB Pritzker continues pleading for everyone to practice social distancing, and a large public gathering in a church would be the opposite of that. Pritzker also asked all churches to cancel services Sunday, if they haven't already done so.That doesn't mean Easter is canceled. Some plan to still put on their Sunday best and attend virtual services that bring new meaning to the holiday.Pastor Jonathan Brooks, who leads Canaan Community Church in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, said they're getting creative."It's frustrating, but we are having to be creative and I do like that," Brooks said. "I do like that the fact that this is reinforcing the church is not buildings. While we have beautiful church buildings with stained-glass windows and steeples. The church are the people."Church members are planning to make sure Easter service is just as meaningful virtually, as it has been in person."Some people are going to get their kids all dressed up," said Danielle Yelverton. "Some of the the adults are going to get dressed up just because, one, it is something they are used to and two, and just to get a little sense of normalcy, dressing up for Easter."Pastor Brooks plans to focus his Easter sermon on what's happening in his South Side community, not only the deaths resulting from COVID-19, but also the violence."We are still experiencing the same type of violence," Brooks said. "We had a young man in our congregation lost to gun violence last night. I want to tie in that we can't get to resurrection without going through crucifixion. So we will get through this pandemic as a city, as a nation, as a world."Cardinal Blase Cupich delivered his Easter message, making a reference to coronavirus."He comes to meet us where we are in our illness, our family struggles, our poverty and the many challenges that leaves us discouraged," Cupich said. "Certainly in this moment, in the coronavirus challenge and with all our preoccupations."On the bright side, Pritzker declared the Easter Bunny an essential worker, so there should be plenty of chocolate around Sunday.