Religion & Spirituality

Christ Universal Temple 'living legend' Rev. Dr. Helen Ward Carry dies

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Rev. Dr. Helen Ward Carry of Christ Universal Temple dies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's faith community is mourning the death of a beloved minister Thursday.

Christ Universal Temple on Chicago's Far South Side announced Reverend Dr. Helen Ward Carry had died. She is known as a "living legend" at the church, and had been a senior minister then.

Rev. Dr. Carry had been a member of Christ Universal Temple since 1970, and became a minister there in 198-. She also developed and directed the Johnnie Colemon institute, which is the teaching arm of the temple.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagowest pullmanobituary
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother speaks out after toddler shot on Lake Shore Drive
Oak Park officer, suspect injured in shootout on Harlem Ave. over I-290
Quincy bar beating victim speaks out about attack
Trooper shot going after deadly Texas workplace shooting suspect
Katey Sagal talks about her role on 'Rebel'
Illinois Holocaust Museum marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day
U of C institutes stay-at-home period for undergraduates after COVID outbreak reported
Show More
150K additional more vaccine appointments for Cook, collar counties coming next week
Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
Ex-NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC
IL reports 3,739 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News