Christ Universal Temple 'living legend' Rev. Dr. Helen Ward Carry dies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's faith community is mourning the death of a beloved minister Thursday.
Christ Universal Temple on Chicago's Far South Side announced Reverend Dr. Helen Ward Carry had died. She is known as a "living legend" at the church, and had been a senior minister then.
Rev. Dr. Carry had been a member of Christ Universal Temple since 1970, and became a minister there in 198-. She also developed and directed the Johnnie Colemon institute, which is the teaching arm of the temple.
