Parishioners of St. Ann Catholic Church in Pilsen held services for the final time in their church Sunday.St. Ann is among the six Catholic churches in Pilsen being merged into three by the Archdiocese of Chicago.The congregation is uniting with St. Paul Catholic Church, also in Pilsen. To mark the change, St. Ann parishioners held a procession to their new church home.One 30-year member of St. Ann said it is an emotional time.