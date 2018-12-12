Thousands gather in Des Plaines for annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Thousands of Catholics have gathered in Des Plaines to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe Wednesday.The shrine at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines is the largest outside of the church and basilica in Mexico City where Catholics believe the Virgin Mary appeared in 1531.The feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which got under way Tuesday, is a celebration of the Virgin Mary, the patron saint of Mexico.People come to pray at the shrine and go to Masses, which are being held Wednesday morning and through the afternoon.For Jonathan Macedo, it's an annual tradition."You get connected with your religion," he said. "It's really beautiful because you connect with a lot of families and this is going on from tradition to tradition and it's passed on and it's one of those things that you continue on and you just hope to God that it helps you and also gives you more energy and it just brings you up, you know. And as a family, it's a beautiful thing to have and come together."Our Lady of Guadalupe is a major icon of immigrants, and not only those of Hispanic origin. The feast draws between 200,000 and 300,000 Catholic pilgrims from around the world.There is also heightened security here this year for the celebration after recent attacks on religious centers across the country. Des Plaines police said they have no indication that there are any threats to the shrine.For the first time, visitors are participating in hourly masses inside the Chapel of St. Joseph. Masses will continue through Wednesday afternoon.