The Chicago Cubs plan to take steps to take "genuine, meaningful and visible steps toward combating Islamophobia, bigotry and racism," after racist emails sent by the patriarch of the Ricketts family were uncovered.Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts opened up Monday about the controversial emails, which prompted members of Chicago's Muslim community to call for action."The emails that were in there were unacceptable and have no place. That doesn't represent what this organization is," Ricketts said.Earlier this month, emails containing racially insensitive comments regarding Muslims in America were leaked and posted online.Joe Ricketts, billionaire and patriarch of the family that owns the Cubs, issued a statement apologizing for the pain caused by the content of those emails.Tom Ricketts immediately reacted, saying the emails do not reflect the culture of the team. He also said he was surprised to see the emails."Those aren't the values my family was raised with," Ricketts said Monday. "I've never heard my father say anything that was even remotely racist. It just isn't our family values."He went on to point out some of the good deeds his father has done in the past."But, you know, I love him. He's my dad. He's a great man. He's done incredible things. He's helped children all over the world through his charities. He supports 1,700 schools in Africa - all over East Africa too, Islamic East Africa."I think he just probably could have been more careful about which emails he brought in and a couple he sent. But, like I said, I love him. I don't see him in that light. I think he's a great man. It's just an unfortunate situation," Ricketts said.Last week, Chicago's Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), met with Cubs executives to talk about ways to move forward. They released a joint statement Monday morning, saying in part,"There was a fruitful discussion of possible initiatives to address this problem, such as PSAs, anti-bullying efforts, diversity training or needy scholarships. In the context of the ideas exchanged and insights provided during this one and half hour meeting, Mr. Ricketts gave a verbal commitment of the Cubs organization to work with us to combat Islamophobia, hate and bigotry."The group will meet in the coming weeks to work out timelines for these efforts.