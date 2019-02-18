RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts on leaked Joe Ricketts emails: 'Our family was never raised that way'

Members of the Muslim community met with Tom Ricketts, chairman of the Chicago Cubs, after Islamophobic comments in emails by Joe Ricketts were leaked.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Cubs plan to take steps to take "genuine, meaningful and visible steps toward combating Islamophobia, bigotry and racism," after racist emails sent by the patriarch of the Ricketts family were uncovered.

Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts opened up Monday about the controversial emails, which prompted members of Chicago's Muslim community to call for action.

"The emails that were in there were unacceptable and have no place. That doesn't represent what this organization is," Ricketts said.

Earlier this month, emails containing racially insensitive comments regarding Muslims in America were leaked and posted online.

Joe Ricketts, billionaire and patriarch of the family that owns the Chicago Cubs, issued a statement apologizing for the pain caused by the content of those emails.

Tom Ricketts immediately reacted, saying the emails do not reflect the culture of the Chicago Cubs.

CAIR, or the Council on American-Islamic Relations, met with Cubs executives last week and released a statement Monday morning, saying in part,

"There was a fruitful discussion of possible initiatives to address this problem, such as PSAs, anti-bullying efforts, diversity training or needy scholarships. In the context of the ideas exchanged and insights provided during this one and half hour meeting, Mr. Ricketts gave a verbal commitment of the Cubs organization to work with us to combat Islamophobia, hate and bigotry."
