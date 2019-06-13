U.S. Catholic bishops approve priest accountability plan at national conference

BALTIMORE, Md. (WLS) -- For the first time in their history, the nation's Catholic leaders voted Thursday to be subject to new rules, if they are involved in sexual abuse or misconduct.U.S. Catholic bishops voted to create a new national sex-abuse hotline run by an independent entity, a decision that represents one of the church's most tangible steps yet in confronting its sex-abuse crisis.The hotline, which would field allegations that bishops committed abuse or covered it up, would take complaints by telephone and through an online link. It's supposed to be operating within a year.The vote regarding the hotline was overwhelmingly in favor, credibility on the line, following recent cases of misconduct involving some bishops themselves.Holding bishops accountable sounds simple enough, but it took a global meeting in February at the Vatican and an order from Pope Francis to get this done.Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich is among the nation's Catholic leaders meeting in Maryland; he played a key role in developing the proposed accountability measures approved by the Pope."There is a way that the Holy Father has given us a pathway forward to make sure that bishops and people together work on this," Cupich said.Any claims of abuse or misconduct by a bishop or priest would go to an abuse hotline, which would be run by a third party.A layperson, chosen by a supervising archbishop, would receive the complaint. Then, police or civil authorities would be notified, if appropriate. Once authorities are notified, the church will begin their investigation, under the direction of the supervising archbishop, with the assistance of lay experts. The results of the investigation will be reported to the Vatican. The Vatican, including the Pope, will decide what final action to take; which could include removal from the priesthood.Cardinal Cupich was directly involved in forming the new rules. Nearly one-third of those modifications made were authored by Cardinal Cupich.