RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

WATCH: City breaks world record with 300,000 oil lamps for Diwali

EMBED </>More Videos

he northern Indian city of Ayodhya broke a Guinness World Record by lighting more than 300,000 clay oil lamps on the eve of the Hindu festival Diwali, also known as the Festival of

CNN
The northern Indian city of Ayodhya broke a Guinness World Record by lighting more than 300,000 clay oil lamps on the eve of the Hindu festival Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights.

The 301,152 lamps were lit simultaneously for five minutes on the banks of the Sarayu River, which runs through the holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, beating a 2016 record held in a neighboring state, according to a regional government statement.

Guinness World Records confirmed the record to CNN and that this surpassed the previous title of 150,009 lamps achieved in Haryana on September 23, 2016.

The event in Ayodhya was attended by South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook, who is on a four-day visit to India, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The East Asian country has a historical connection to the city due to a Korean legend which tells how a princess from Ayodhya traveled to Korea and married Korean King Suro in 48 CE, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the event that featured cultural performances from Laotian, Russian, Indian and Trinidadian artists.

Hindus -- the majority in India -- traditionally believe that Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Rama, one of that faith's most revered deities. Ayodhya is one of the Hindus' seven sacred cities.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionu.s. & worldlights festivalindiaholiday
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
People of all faiths attend Shabbat services in Lombard to honor Pittsburgh victims
Tree of Life synagogue shooting victims remembered at multi-faith gathering
Lombard rabbi reflects on Pittsburgh synagogue massacre
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Chicago could see first measurable snow of the season this week
Trump revels in victories, revokes CNN reporter's press credentials
At least 1 person trapped in Buffalo Grove crash
Racist graffiti found at Oak Park-River Forest HS
Teen who killed girlfriend and put her under the sink shared graphic images of her murder
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Widow of Metra worker says company withholding information on fatal gas blast
Tanning salon rapist Marc Winner rejects plea deal in next case
Show More
El Chapo wants a hug
Underwood thanks supporters after historic win
2018 midterm results highlight counties', country's changing demographics
Man crushed by huge trash compactor fights for life
More News