CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Cubs and CAIR-Chicago said they plan to take "genuine, meaningful and visible steps toward combating Islamophobia, bigotry and racism," according to a joint statement released Monday.
On Friday, Cubs executives met with representatives of the local Muslim community, apologizing for Islamophobic comments Joe Ricketts made in leaked emails.
Ricketts is the patriarch of the family that owns the Chicago Cubs and the father of Tom Ricketts, who is the chairman of the Cubs. Tom Ricketts was part of the discussion at the offices of CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
RELATED: Joe Ricketts under fire for controversial emails
Members of the Council of Islamic Organization of Greater Chicago and the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition, along with the president of a mosque near Wrigley Field, attended the meeting.
The group talked about the impact of the comments and ways to move forward. The group also discussed the proposal of a plan of action that would help fight Islamophobia, according to the joint statement. The plan included:
- The participation of notable Muslims in Cubs and Wrigley Field traditions
- Anti-hate PSAs featuring Cubs personnel helping to raise public awareness against Islamophobia
- Cubs support for three community initiatives: anti-bullying efforts, diversity and inclusion training and scholarships
The group will meet in the coming weeks to work out timelines for these efforts, the statement said.
"We are encouraged that the Cubs, led by Tom Ricketts, responded swiftly and genuinely in partnering with us to turn the situation around. As a result, the Cubs are taking a significant step forward and will use the power of their brand and voice to fight Islamophobia, racism and bigotry. We hope other franchises follow their lead. This active commitment to our shared values of Everybody In is not only great for the brand, but for all fans, for the affected communities and for our city as a whole," CAIR-Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab said.
"We have a tremendous opportunity to further our commitment to diversity and inclusion by joining the Chicago Muslim community in its efforts to eradicate bigotry and Islamophobia. My family and I want to thank Ahmed Rehab and Chicago Muslim leaders for the opportunity to meet and have a frank and constructive dialogue about building a better future," Tom Ricketts said.
Tom Ricketts plans to speak with the media about the emails and last week's meeting from Arizona, where the team is participating in spring training.