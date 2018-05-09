RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Willow Creek church leaders say some allegations against ex-pastor Bill Hybels are true

EMBED </>More Videos

Leaders of the Willow Creek Community Church released a stunning apology Wednesday night regarding allegations of misconduct involving former pastor Bill Hybels. (WLS)

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Leaders of the Willow Creek Community Church released a stunning apology Wednesday night regarding allegations of misconduct involving former pastor Bill Hybels.

Hybels recently stepped down from his leadership position at the megachurch ahead of his planned retirement.

He announced he would be retiring six months earlier than planned less than a month after the Chicago Tribune published allegations of unwanted kissing and hugging, suggestive comments and other accusations of improper behavior.

The complaints were reportedly made by women in the congregation, including employees, and spanned decades.

Hybels denied the allegations. But Wednesday night Church Elders in South Barrington admitted that at least some of the allegations against him are true.

In a statement posted on their website, the Elders said in part, "We are sorry. Initially it was stated that the stories were all lies and the individuals were colluding against Bill...We do not believe the stories were all lies or that all the people were colluding against him....We believe at least some of Bill's choices were inappropriate."

The church board promised the congregation it would continue the investigation and provide periodic updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionsexual misconductchurchSouth Barrington
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Pope on sex abuse: 'We showed no care for the little ones'
Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says
Cardinal Cupich on helping migrant families, supporting anti-violence marches
Cardinal Blase Cupich on Pope Francis' anti-death penalty statement
Chicago priests visit migrants living at long-term shelter in Texas
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News