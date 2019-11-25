kidnapping

Officials have 'good reason' to believe remains found belong to Aniah Blanchard; 2nd man arrested, got rid of evidence in Alabama kidnapping

AUBURN, Ala. -- An Alabama district attorney says they have "good reason" to believe human remains found on a road belong to the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says Monday that the remains were found on a county road in neighboring Macon County.

Police have arrested two people in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris.

Police arrested 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher of Montgomery on first-degree kidnapping charges in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Police earlier charged 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed.

RELATED: Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished

In an arrest warrant filed with the court Monday, police said Fisher helped Yazeed by disposing of evidence and driving him.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris of metro Birmingham. Blanchard remains missing.

RELATED: Police say missing Alabama college student was harmed, evidence of foul play found

Court documents quote a witness as saying he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car.

RELATED: Judge orders DNA testing from suspect in Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamakidnappingu.s. & worldmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Judge orders DNA testing in Alabama teen's disappearance
VIDEO: Woman screams for help during apparent kidnapping
Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished
Woman found after being abducted, raped and 'left to die' in desert
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after UIC student strangled in parking garage
Girl, 15, fatally shot in Aurora
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
Family of boy shot in gun battle with Des Plaines bank robbery suspect speaks on lawsuit
Buffalo Grove double homicide suspect dies after shooting himself in Minn. standoff
NW Side woman charged in murder-for-hire plot
Retired Chicago priest, Civil Rights activist Fr. George Clements dies
Show More
1 killed, 1 wounded in Lansing shooting
Dire situation for koalas as bushfires ravage Australia
Harry Morton, Pink Taco founder and grandson of Morton's The Steakhouse founder, dies at 38
Holiday shopping? Here are some Illinois-made gift ideas
Northwestern Indiana district plans closing 2 high schools
More TOP STORIES News