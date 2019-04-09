Remains of missing Indianapolis area woman possibly found in Crown Point

**NAJAH FERRELL UPDATE**

Our agency has been notified by Crown Point, IN Police of remains found that have been preliminarily identified as Najah Ferrell. We have investigators enroute at this time to further this investigation. Please be patient as we provide updates. — Avon Indiana Police (@AvonPolice) April 9, 2019

**NAJAH FERRELL**REMAINS MISSING** Our agency is working closely with our partners from @IndStatePolice who have provided support to our investigators. Our agency will host a press conference on Thursday, March 28th at 1:00 p.m. with Najah's family at @AvonPolice pic.twitter.com/qq9nDSALzQ — Avon Indiana Police (@AvonPolice) March 27, 2019

CROWN POINT, Indiana (WLS) -- The remains of a missing 30-year-old Indianapolis area woman may have been found in Crown Point, Indiana, police confirmed Monday.Najah Ferrell, of Avon, Indiana, was last seen at 3 a.m. March 15 at her residence, Avon police said.On Tuesday, Avon police tweeted that Crown Point police found remains that have been "preliminarily identified" as Ferrell.Monday afternoon, a human foot was found in a pond in Crown Point.The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported that a fisherman reported snagging what appeared to be a human foot. Crown Point police Chief Pete Land says in a statement that officers on the scene confirmed the remains were human.