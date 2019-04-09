Remains of missing Indianapolis area woman possibly found in Crown Point

The remains of a missing 30-year-old Indianapolis area woman may have been found in Crown Point, Indiana, police confirmed Monday.

Najah Ferrell, of Avon, Indiana, was last seen at 3 a.m. March 15 at her residence, Avon police said.

On Tuesday, Avon police tweeted that Crown Point police found remains that have been "preliminarily identified" as Ferrell.



Monday afternoon, a human foot was found in a pond in Crown Point.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported that a fisherman reported snagging what appeared to be a human foot. Crown Point police Chief Pete Land says in a statement that officers on the scene confirmed the remains were human.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
