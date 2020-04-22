Remains of missing South Chicago Heights woman found in Gary woods 13 months after disappearance

GARY, Ind. -- The remains of an Illinois mother of six have been found in Northwest Indiana more than 13 months after she went missing, authorities say.

The remains identified as those of Jessica Flores, 36, of South Chicago Heights have been found in a wooded area in Gary, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

RELATED: Man charged with murder in disappearance of Jessica Flores

A Gary city worker discovered a skull and other remains in the wooded area last week, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. Lake County sheriff's deputies, Gary police and a cadaver search dog turned up additional remains.

Dental records confirmed the identity of the remains, Martinez said.

Flores disappeared in Gary in late February 2019.

Jessica Flores, 36, was last seen in Gary, Indiana, late last month. Drew Carter III, 41, is charged with murder in connection with her disappearance.

Jessica Flores, 36, was last seen in Gary, Indiana, late last month. Drew Carter III, 41, is charged with murder in connection with her disappearance.



Jessica Flores' sister, Mady Perez, said the family was relieved that she was finally found.

"We want to thank everyone who came out to help search for my sister Jessica and have kept her in prayers," she said. "We will not stop until we get justice for my sister. Her children and my mother deserve this. My sister is now free."

Police conducted multiple searches for Flores last year with drones, helicopters, all-terrain vehicles and cadaver dogs for Flores after her boyfriend's vehicle was found abandoned in South Chicago Heights with fire damage, blood in the back seat and some of her belongings inside.

Drew Carter III, 41, was charged in March 2019 in connection with Flores' disappearance and possible death. His charges include murder, kidnapping and criminal confinement, according to Gary police.

Flores' mother, Adela Perez, said she believed the mother of six was being held against her will as a victim of human trafficking.

Carter has pleaded not guilty.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garychicago heightslake county indianalake county, indianamissing womanbody part foundbody found
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update with expected peak 'weeks away'
Chicago's first COVID-19 antibody testing site opens in Lincoln Park
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Food returning to shelves but don't expect this item anytime soon
Cook County Jail officers sue for overtime spent sanitizing for COVID-19
2 cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19
Show More
What to know about Indiana's 12,438 COVID-19 cases
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
What to know about Illinois' 33,059 COVID-19 cases
City Council holds first virtual session; Brown confirmed as CPD supt.
Funeral held for 2nd CFD firefighter who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News