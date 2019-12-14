Remembering Sandy Hook victims 7 years after shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- On December 14, 2012, a shooter opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary school, killing 20 first-graders and six educators in one of the deadliest mass shootings in United States history.

Vigils and church services are planned Saturday in Newtown, Connecticut, Saturday to mark the anniversary and remember victims of other gun violence incidents. Flags will fly at half-staff.

Out of the senseless tragedy, many have sought ways to find meaning in advocacy. Many relatives of the victims have dedicated themselves to charity, activism and other efforts to channel their grief and, in many cases, to help prevent gun violence.

A survivor and relatives of nine victims of the 2012 massacre filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Remington in 2015, saying the company should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public. Remington made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the attack. A trial is scheduled for September 2021.

The school where the shooting happened in 2012 was knocked down, and a new building was constructed at the same site.



The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutnewtownschool shootingnewtown shootingsandy hook elementary school shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passerby during Loop stabbing attack also critically injured: CPD
Homewood mother: School didn't tell me my daughter was suicidal
Church's Christmas show turns chaotic when erratic man storms in
Freight train hits pedestrian; Metra Rock Island affected
Newborn girl dropped off at Cicero fire station
Juice WRLD funeral held, fans hold memorial at the Bean
FBI: Navy base shooting suspect called non-Muslims 'infidels'
Show More
Boy, 13, person of interest in murder of nurse in Little Village, police say
Legionnaires' cases could be linked to CDH: health officials
Witness follows stolen car, has car stolen in Woodridge: police
Evanston plans to use revenue from recreational marijuana for reparations
2 child welfare workers who oversaw AJ Freund case no longer employed by state
More TOP STORIES News