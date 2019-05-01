Remy Ma surrenders in assault case involving 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' co-star Brittney Taylor

The incident in question happened around 9:30 p.m. during a benefit concert on Tuesday, April 16, at Irving Plaza in the East Village.
The 29-year-old Taylor claims Remy Ma punched her in the right eye, causing bruising and swelling and prompting her to seek treatment at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Remy Ma, 38, whose real name is Reminisce Smith, turned herself in to the 13th Precinct at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
She is charged with third-degree assault
"This arrest demonstrates how serious this matter is," Taylor's attorney, Sandford Rubenstein, said. "It is real life and not reality TV entertainment. The victim, Brittney Taylor, has confidence in our system of justice and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities."
Taylor reported the incident to police the next day, although there were police officers at the concert.
"A conversation did take place involving Remy Ma's stepchild," Rubenstein said. "I don't have any details with regard to the specifics of the conversation, but that's what led up to the event."
Taylor later posted a picture of her black eye on Instagram.
Remy Ma was slated to perform at the concert, billed as the "Pretty Lou Benefit Concert."
She previously served six years behind bars for shooting a friend in 2007, and soon after her parole, the 38-year-old Bronx born rapper and her husband -- Shamele Mackie, better known as fellow rapper Papoose -- landed roles on the widely popular VH1 show.