Chicago health officials to give update on Phase 3 of reopening amid COVID-19 crisis, discuss possible move into Phase 4

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Top Chicago health officials planned Friday to give an update on the city's progress thus far in Phase Three of the city's reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its possible moving into Phase Four.Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and West Side United Data and Evaluation Director Eve Shapiro will speak at 1 p.m. at City Hall.Arwady will provide an update on data metrics as the city has moved into Phase Three of its "Protecting Chicago" reopening framework, "Cautiously Reopen," and will discuss the updated metrics the city will be using as it considers a possible move to Phase Four.Arwady will also unveil a new data dashboard where residents can explore more granular data about COVID-19 and their communities. Shapiro will discuss her organization's work on the dashboard.