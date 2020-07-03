Pets & Animals

Reopening Illinois: Shedd Aquarium, Willis Tower Skydeck reopen Friday with COVID-19 protocols

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium reopens to the general public Friday morning.

The aquarium has added COVID-19 safety protocols, including requiring masks.

The changes include:
-New, separate entrance and exit points
-Limited hourly building capacity
- Timed-admission
-Required face coverings (ages 2+)

-Social distancing of at least 6 feet required
-Circulation paths to encourage one-directional flow
-Additional handwashing and sanitization stations
- Expanded sanitization and cleaning regimen
- Physical barriers installed in places where social distancing cannot be maintained

-Temporarily pausing experiences such as the 4-D theatre and aquatic presentations

Video: Shedd Aquarium penguins visit beluga whales on latest field trip amid closure for coronavirus outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Several of Chicago's Shedd Aquarium penguins got to meet some beluga whales on their latest field trip adventure around the facility as it remains closed to the public due to the c



And the Skydeck at Willis Tower is expected to reopen Friday as well. There are some restrictions, including a capacity limit and timed entry. Only one party will be allowed on the ledge at a time.

The deck will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the time being. Reservations are available at theskydeck.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagomuseum campusshedd aquariumcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisreopening illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states
Chicago beaches still closed, but people flock to lakeshore anyway
Calumet City soldier suspected in Vanessa Guillen disappearance
15 shot, 3 killed Thursday in Chicago
Video shows woman approach Yellowstone bison before goring
3 rescued from Salt Creek after good Samaritans try to help girl swept away
Man charged in CTA body-slamming incident caught on video
Show More
'End of an era': Vienna Beef Factory Store & Cafe closes in Bucktown
Family of man shot, killed in Calumet Park plead for justice
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, stray storm north Friday
Chicago officials reveal July 4th weekend safety plan
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
More TOP STORIES News