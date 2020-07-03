Reopening Illinois: Shedd Aquarium, Willis Tower Skydeck reopen Friday with COVID-19 protocols

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6064257" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several of Chicago's Shedd Aquarium penguins got to meet some beluga whales on their latest field trip adventure around the facility as it remains closed to the public due to the c

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium reopens to the general public Friday morning.The aquarium has added COVID-19 safety protocols, including requiring masks.The changes include:-New, separate entrance and exit points-Limited hourly building capacity- Timed-admission-Required face coverings (ages 2+)-Social distancing of at least 6 feet required-Circulation paths to encourage one-directional flow-Additional handwashing and sanitization stations- Expanded sanitization and cleaning regimen- Physical barriers installed in places where social distancing cannot be maintained-Temporarily pausing experiences such as the 4-D theatre and aquatic presentationsAnd the Skydeck at Willis Tower is expected to reopen Friday as well. There are some restrictions, including a capacity limit and timed entry. Only one party will be allowed on the ledge at a time.The deck will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the time being. Reservations are available at theskydeck.com.