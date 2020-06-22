reopening illinois

Reopening Illinois: Chicago's Lakefront Trail, 606 Trail bike path reopen with COVID-19 restrictions

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As part of Chicago's Phase Three reopening plan, the Lakefront and 606 trails are back open Monday morning for the first time in nearly three months.

The city says social distancing guidelines must be followed and the trails will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city says everyone who uses the trails will be required to stay in motion to ensure social distancing.

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
To help out with that, there will be social-distancing ambassadors. Those ambassadors will manage traffic and educate users about health and safety guidelines.

Beaches will remain closed, as will bathrooms and water fountains.

Outdoor fitness equipment, basketball courts, tennis courts and athletic fields also remain closed until further notice.

Due to the significant lakefront storm damage and high lake levels, three sections of the lakefront trail will merge to accommodate users.
  • From Fullerton to North Avenue will be a shared trail;

  • North Avenue to Ohio Street, trail users will be redirected to an on-street detour;

  • From 43rd Street to 51st Street, users will merge onto one trail;


    The Illinois Department of Health reported 23 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 658 new cases Sunday. That brings the state's total number of COVID-19 cases to 136,762, including 6,647 deaths.

    The statewide positivity rate is at 2% for the past seven days.

    Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 23,816 specimens for a total of 1,360,784.
