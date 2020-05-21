Reopening Illinois: Chicago restaurants won't be ready for outdoor dining by May 29, Lightfoot says

"I will say the same thing I tell my 12-year-old: I don't care what other people do. You are my kid," Lightfoot said. "I am the mayor of the city. I have the responsibility and obligation to speak truth when people don't want to hear it, even when it's hard, because that's what the right thing to do."
On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced he would allow restaurants to open outdoor dining in the next phase of reopening. He expects the entire state will be ready to move to Phase 3 on May 29.
"It's a bummer!" said Amy Laria, owner of Flo restaurant in Noble Square. "It was starting to feel like we were getting back to some sort of normalcy."
Laria said she had a contractor come to her restaurant Thursday morning to develop plans for her outdoor seating area.
"To have a couple tables out here, be able to serve people again, you had that hope we were going in the direction, and it will be back to normal someday, and it stinks," she said.
Lightfoot said May 29 isn't a magic date, just because it's the date the state can enter the next phase of reopening. The mayor is promising to ease restrictions, including at the lakefront, when it is safe to do so.
"Having thousands of people congregating on the lakefront is one of the surest ways that I know that we would have the kind of surge that would set us back, have us have to reimpose restrictions on mobility," she said. "I don't want either of those things to happen."
Laria said she and her fellow restaurant owners understand the decision and the safety concerns behind it, but hopes city leaders also understand the devastation this pandemic has taken on their industry and their devoted customers.
"It's been so difficult, this whole thing, it's been so difficult to so many restaurants," she said. "It's killing me, seeing all these restaurants that are closing."
The mayor said she understands the plight of restaurateurs, and said the city is still making progress in this pandemic, but progress that has to remain at a slow pace in order to not slip backwards. She also warned that Chicagoans will still need to take precautions when the city reopens.
"There's no vaccine. There's no cure. We're still at risk, COVID is still here. It's still getting people sick, because people are still dying," Lightfoot said.
The mayor recognizes coping with the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for everyone, including herself.
"I'm intentional about finding hope and love, and the selfless acts of others, and allow myself to cry and feel despair, is also part of this moment," she said. "I don't compartmentalize my grief, despair or fear. But I work very hard at acknowledging those very real feelings but also not to let them overwhelm me."
Lightfoot announced several measures to help those facing mental health challenges during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Chicago Department of Public Health is partnering with four community mental health organizations: Friend Health, Healthcare Alternative Systems, Thresholds, and Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare and providing $1.2 million in funding to expand access to mental health services.
"These teams will provide services to persons who may benefit from a higher level of support and will increase community-based mental health services in communities of highest need across Chicago," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "This is so important right now because COVID-19 can exacerbate pre-existing vulnerabilities in those with mental health conditions."
CDPH is also buying doxy.me to provide digital mental health services at mental health centers in Bronzeville, Englewood, West Elsdon, Lawndale and North River.
The city has also partnered with Ten Percent Happier to launch a new website, Windy City Wellness, which can be visited at www.tenpercent.com/chicago.
Mayor Lightfoot said access to these services is available to everyone regardless of income level or citizenship status.
On Wednesday, the Chicago City Council held a virtual meeting where Mayor Lightfoot urged them to continue to focus on COVID-19 relief for residents.