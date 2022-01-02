house of representatives

Rep. Mary Miller Congress: With Trump backing, legislator from IL challenges Davis

Mary Miller, Illinois legislator, known for controversy, including quoting Adolf Hitler outside the U.S. Capitol
Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller, who quoted Hitler in speech, could be censured, fellow rep. says

OAKLAND, Ill. -- Republican U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, who has a fresh endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has announced she'll mount a primary challenge against five-term U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.

Miller, known for controversy including quoting Adolf Hitler outside the U.S. Capitol, was first elected in 2020.

"I'm looking forward to working with you in Washington to defend the Second Amendment, secure our borders, and protect life, while also bringing back high-paying jobs and continuing to make America great!" she wrote Saturday on Twitter.

Miller's Oakland home was drawn into the same district as four-term Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro. She previously said she'd run again, but it was unclear where. Illinois lost one House seat in the new map drawn by Democrats.

While members of Congress don't have to live in the district they represent, Davis of Taylorville raised it as an issue.

"Miller is so desperate to stay in Congress she's running in a district she doesn't live in ..." Davis' campaign wrote in a statement Saturday.

Davis, who is also a strong Trump supporter and co-chaired his 2020 reelection campaign in Illinois, has already received establishment backing with endorsements from most Republican county chairmen in the district. Davis, who had considered running for Illinois governor, announced in November that he'd seek a sixth term.

The Illinois primary is in June.

