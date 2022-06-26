IL Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision 'victory for white life,' spokesman later says she misspoke

Former President Donald Trump at the rally also endorsed Republican Darren Bailey for governor.
By JILL COLVIN Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Thousands gather at Trump rally in Mendon to see the former president

NEW YORK -- U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, speaking at a rally Saturday night with former President Donald Trump, called the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade a "victory for white life."

Miller's spokesman said the Illinois Republican had intended to say the decision was a victory for a "right to life." The line as delivered was out of step with the disproportionate impact the repeal of abortion rights will have on women of color.

Miller is running for reelection in the state's newly redrawn 15th Congressional District against GOP Rep. Rodney Davis with the former president's blessing. She had been invited on stage to speak by Trump, who held the rally in Mendon, Illinois, to turn out the vote ahead of the state's Tuesday primary.

"President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday," she said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Miller spokesman Isaiah Wartman told The Associated Press that it was "a mix-up of words."

"You can clearly see in the video ... she's looking at her papers and looking at her speech," Wartman said.

Her campaign noted that she is the grandmother of several nonwhite grandchildren, including one with Down syndrome.

The freshman congresswoman, who was among those who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, previously came under criticism for quoting Adolf Hitler.

"Hitler was right on one thing. He said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future,'" Miller said in a speech last year, according to video posted by WCIA-TV. She later apologized after Democrats in Illinois called for her resignation.

The rally came as some elements of the far right have pushed the "great replacement theory," a racist ideology that alleges white people and their influence are being "replaced" by people of color. Proponents blame both immigration as well as demographic changes, including white birth rates.

During the rally, Trump took a victory lap for the Supreme Court's bombshell ruling Friday ending the constitutional right to abortion. The three conservative justices he appointed all voted in favor.

He noted that in 2016, he promised to appoint judges who opposed abortion rights.

"Yesterday the court handed down a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the rule of law, and above all, a victory for life," he told the crowd, which broke into a chant of "Thank you Trump!."

Trump at the rally also endorsed Republican Darren Bailey, who is running to become the party's nominee for governor.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cop who sought GOP bid allegedly punches state senate candidate: video
3 shot, 1 killed at WeatherTech facility; Fernwood man charged: police
Thousands gather at Trump rally in Mendon to see the former president
Stacey Baca announces decision to leave ABC7
Boy, 4, killed, 3 kids critically hurt in NW Side fire, police say
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
Our Chicago: Illinois Pride
Show More
20 shot, baby among 4 killed in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Chicago Pride Parade returns to North Side
Man shot, killed while leaving car on Near West Side, police say
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny Sunday
More TOP STORIES News