McCarthy says he won't run for position again after he was ousted as speaker in House vote

Kevin McCarthy will not run for House speaker again after being ousted on Tuesday, his office said.

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Republicans behind closed doors Tuesday evening that he will not run for speaker again after the House of Representatives moved to oust him as speaker earlier that day, according to sources in the room.

The final vote was 216 to 210 in favor of Rep. Matt Gaetz's motion to vacate.

The House has canceled votes for the remainder of the week, according to Whip Tom Emmer. The House is expected to recess until Tuesday and the plan is to hold a speaker candidate forum next Tuesday and vote for a speaker next Wednesday.

After a dramatic day in the House chamber, McCarthy exited the chamber declining to comment after the House voted to remove him.

McCarthy shook his head slightly when the presiding officer slammed the gavel after the roll call vote.

It is the first time in U.S. history that the speaker of the House has been booted from the post, putting the chamber in unprecedented territory.

In the minutes after the motion to vacate against McCarthy, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., was named as speaker pro tempore, an interim role to lead the chamber until another speaker is elected at a future point.

McHenry is a top McCarthy ally and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee.

He recessed the House for caucus meetings.

Several members in GOP leadership are currently meeting inside McCarthy's office. Republicans are slated to gather behind closed doors on Tuesday evening for a conference meeting.

Eight Republicans voted to take away McCarthy's gavel.

In addition to Gaetz, who introduced the motion to vacate, the following Republicans voted to oust McCarthy: Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Matt Rosendale of Arizona.

Every Democrat present also supported the motion to vacate.

Gaetz spoke to reporters outside the Capitol just moments after his motion to vacate succeeded.

"The stages of grief are in progress," he said.

The Florida Republican floated names for who could become the next speaker. On his list were House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern.

Gaetz said he will "absolutely not" put himself forward for speakership.

ABC's Lauren Peller, Lalee Ibssa and Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

