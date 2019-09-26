Police call report of 13-year-old girl kidnapped, sexually abused in Humboldt Park 'unfounded'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a community alert about a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused in Humboldt Park Tuesday is "unfounded."

Police declared the alert unfounded Wednesday night, after further investigation into the the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Police had formerly said that a 13-year-old girl was walking east on Hirsch Street from the 1300-block of North Claremont Avenue at about 3:40 p.m. when she was approached by a man with a black hooded sweatshirt tied around his face.
The man grabbed the girl from behind and put her inside a purple or maroon four-door vehicle, according to the community alert that's now disputed. The girl was then physically battered and brought to an area near the Humboldt Park Lagoon, where she was sexually abused, police formerly said.

The man fled in his vehicle and the girl was found a short time later near the lagoon area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkchicago crimekidnappingsex abuse
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden
Harvey girl dies after being shot in head by stray bullet
Clerk shot at Southwest Side store, 1 in custody
For White House, Ukraine revelations rooted in Chicago bribe case
VIDEO: Villa Park girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
Illinois lawmakers increase pressure on vaping industry amid major Juul changes
Illinois politicians weigh in after President Trump's Ukraine call transcript released
Show More
Travelers get 1-year warning to obtain REAL ID cards
D.C. gun violence rally draws hundreds of Chicagoans
2 women attacked by man with hammer on Crystal Lake bike trail, witness says
U of C Medical Center nurses return to work after strike
Couple killed in front of Texas home as they returned from hospital
More TOP STORIES News