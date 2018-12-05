Report: Whitney Young HS on soft lockdown Wednesday after 2nd threat

CHICAGO (WLS) --A soft lockdown is in effect at Whitney Young High School Wednesday after a second threat was found inside the school, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
The threat was apparently carved inside one of the girl's bathroom stalls and the threat was reported to administrators at around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The CPS magnet high school in the 200-block of South Laflin Street on the Near West Side was already on high alert with 10 additional Chicago police officers in the halls after a similar threat was found Friday.
The new message according to the Sun-Times was similar to the one last week that read "You will all pay 12/5," which is Wednesday's date.
The school plans to be on a soft lock down Wednesday morning, which means that once student enters the building, they won't be allowed to leave until the end of the school day.
School administrators are not sure if the second threat was a copycat situation, but they are taking it all very seriously.
Later Wednesday, parents plan to meet outside the school to show solidarity for children touched by hate and fear.
