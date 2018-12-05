Report: Whitney Young HS on soft lockdown Wednesday after 2nd threat

EMBED </>More Videos

A soft lockdown will be in effect at Whitney Young High School Wednesday after a second threat was found inside the school, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A soft lockdown is in effect at Whitney Young High School Wednesday after a second threat was found inside the school, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The threat was apparently carved inside one of the girl's bathroom stalls and the threat was reported to administrators at around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The CPS magnet high school in the 200-block of South Laflin Street on the Near West Side was already on high alert with 10 additional Chicago police officers in the halls after a similar threat was found Friday.

The new message according to the Sun-Times was similar to the one last week that read "You will all pay 12/5," which is Wednesday's date.

The school plans to be on a soft lock down Wednesday morning, which means that once student enters the building, they won't be allowed to leave until the end of the school day.

School administrators are not sure if the second threat was a copycat situation, but they are taking it all very seriously.

Later Wednesday, parents plan to meet outside the school to show solidarity for children touched by hate and fear.

School security will be stepped up Monday morning after a threat to Whitney Young Magnet High School on Chicago's Near West Side.

A student informed school officials about a threatening message written on the stall in the girls' bathroom. The message stated "You will pay 12/5."
School officials reached out to Chicago police and emailed parents.

CPS issued a statement Sunday night saying, in part, "student safety is the district's top priority and all potential threats are taken very seriously."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatchicago public schoolsschool lockdownChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Whitney Young HS steps up security after threat found on bathroom wall
Top Stories
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Man charged in fatal West Side stabbing
South suburban band teacher charged for sharing child porn
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with morning flurries Wednesday
Woman claims she was secretly filmed by hotel employee, then blackmailed
Lincoln Park woman alarmed by violent dog attack
Airline: Elderly woman was not abandoned at O'Hare for many hours
Mueller recommends no jail time for Michael Flynn, citing cooperation
Show More
Plan unveiled to reconfigure Logan Square traffic circle
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
Cook County 2019 property tax bills online now
Alderman Ed Burke holds Christmas fundraiser after FBI raids his Chicago offices
More News