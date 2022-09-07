Search warrants issued in deadly stabbing of 69-year-old Las Vegas reporter outside home, police say

While authorities didn't specify where they were searching in connection with the slaying, uniformed police vehicles were seen outside the home of a county public administrator.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Police were serving search warrants Wednesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper reporter last weekend.

In a statement, Metro Police didn't specify where they were searching in connection with the slaying Saturday of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

But the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that uniformed officers and police vehicles were seen outside the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles and a section around Telles' house was taped off.

The newspaper said German spent months reporting on the turmoil surrounding Telles' oversight of the office.

Telles, a 45-year-old Democrat, lost his reelection bid in June's primary election after German's findings were published, according to the Review-Journal.

A message left by The Associated Press at Telles' office Wednesday morning wasn't immediately returned.

German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside his home after authorities received a 911 call.

German died of "multiple sharp force injuries" in a homicide, according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner.

Police said German apparently was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing Friday and it was an isolated incident.

