Explosion rocks downtown Nashville: Reports

NASHVILLE -- News reports say emergency crews have responded to an explosion in downtown Nashville. Black smoke and flames were seen billowing from the area.

Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. Police and fire crews were on the scene.

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told Nashville television station WKRN that a parked recreational vehicle exploded and damaged several buildings. No injuries were immediately reported. The station also quoted officials as saying the explosion did not seem suspicious.
