Reports of frozen fire hydrant as crews battle Back of the Yards blaze

CHICAGO -- Chicago firefighters are reportedly wrestling with a frozen hydrant at the scene of a building fire on the city's South Side.
A building caught fire in the 4200-block of South Ashland Avenue shortly around 9 p.m., fire officials said. No injuries have been reported.
But firefighters are reportedly grappling with a frozen fire hydrant due to the bitterly cold temperatures.
Officials have not commented on what caused the fire. Crews continued to battle the blaze as of 10 p.m.
