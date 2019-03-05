Reports of frozen fire hydrant as crews battle Back of the Yards blaze

Chicago firefighters are reportedly wrestling with a frozen hydrant at the scene of a building fire on the city's South Side.

A building caught fire in the 4200-block of South Ashland Avenue shortly around 9 p.m., fire officials said. No injuries have been reported.

But firefighters are reportedly grappling with a frozen fire hydrant due to the bitterly cold temperatures.

Officials have not commented on what caused the fire. Crews continued to battle the blaze as of 10 p.m.
