Officials: At least 1 injured in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Gates and base access are now open. Standby for further information regarding the active shooter incident. #JBPHH — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

HONOLULU -- A shooting at a Pearl Harbor naval shipyard in Hawaii left at least one person injured Wednesday, but it's not clear if the shooter has been apprehended, military and hospital officials said.Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Charles Anthony confirmed that there was an active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The military tweeted that it began around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.Queen's Medical Center spokesman Cedric Yamanaka said the hospital was treating one patient but didn't give details on their condition.Petty Officer Second Class Lexie Perez, who is helping at the Navy Region Hawaii public affairs office, said she couldn't confirm how many people were injured or whether a shooter has been apprehended.Anthony says the gates to the base have reopened, but a lockdown may still be in effect in parts of the base.Honolulu Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Shayne Enright says they treated and transported patients but wouldn't provide more details.The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. It's the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.