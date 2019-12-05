Officials: At least 1 injured in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

HONOLULU -- A shooting at a Pearl Harbor naval shipyard in Hawaii left at least one person injured Wednesday, but it's not clear if the shooter has been apprehended, military and hospital officials said.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Charles Anthony confirmed that there was an active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The military tweeted that it began around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.



Queen's Medical Center spokesman Cedric Yamanaka said the hospital was treating one patient but didn't give details on their condition.

Petty Officer Second Class Lexie Perez, who is helping at the Navy Region Hawaii public affairs office, said she couldn't confirm how many people were injured or whether a shooter has been apprehended.

Anthony says the gates to the base have reopened, but a lockdown may still be in effect in parts of the base.



Honolulu Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Shayne Enright says they treated and transported patients but wouldn't provide more details.

The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. It's the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiinavyshootingu.s. & worldpearl harbor
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson officially retires from force: mayor's office
New food stamp rule could affect up to 140K in Illinois
Ring doorbell catches moment driver fatally shot in Sleepy Hollow on SW Side
Teen shot, seriously injured near Elgin elementary school
2nd officer stripped of police powers during investigation into body-slamming incident
1 injured in 4-vehicle crash on I-90 near O'Hare
Officials encourage children to help older relatives complete 2020 census
Show More
Girl, 16, thrown in van, groped in Lawndale, CPD says
Judge dismisses lawsuit over exhumation of gangster John Dillinger
Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at knifepoint in West Town
Grinch steals town Christmas decorations in Chesterton, Indiana
Fred Hampton remembered on 50th anniversary of death in CPD raid
More TOP STORIES News