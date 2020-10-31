2020 presidential election

Republicans, Democrats aren't even buried together at downstate Illinois cemetery

Carlock, IL, located just outside Bloomington
CARLOCK, Ill. -- Deep political divisions are not new; in one Illinois town, some Democrats and Republicans can't even be buried next to each other.

In the small town of Carlock, just outside of Bloomington, there are two separate cemeteries, located less than a mile apart, one for Democrats and one for Republicans, WQAD reported.

The story goes back to 1884, when Abraham Carlock had his tombstone engraved with the words, "Here sleeps the old Democrat."

Not to be outdone, the rival Benson Family then started their own Republican cemetery.

"The Benson's truly were, for the most part, Republicans, and we know that Carlock was definitely a Democrat, no question," volunteer Mclean County Historian Nola Marquardt said.

The town now has a population of about 600, and it does occasionally draw tourists, asking for the "Republican and Democrat Cemetery," Marquardt said.

Local officials do say there are some residents who have crossed the aisle when they crossed over, however.

Each of the grave markers represents somebody who was a member of a tight-knit community, who wished to be buried surrounded by the family and friends who loved them, they say.

While the reputations of Carlock's "partisan plots" have stuck around for more than a century, the history reveals political divisions are not always so set in stone.
