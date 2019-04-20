Rescuers searching for boy, 9, in Bangs Lake in Wauconda

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- Divers and sonar technicians are expected to resume recovery efforts for a 9-year-old boy that went missing in Bangs Lake in Wauconda Friday night.Authorities said crews will be back out around 7:00 Saturday morning to continue the search for the boy.Wauconda police said they were called to Lakeview Villa Beach at about 7:20 p.m. Friday night for a water rescue.Police said a 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy had been on the lake in a paddleboat, and went into the water and screamed for help. Nearby fishermen were able to pull the 10-year-old boy out of the water before emergency crews arrived.Police said high winds and rough water carried the boy out towards the center of the lake. Fire officials said that 15 divers and a group of sonar technicians from both the Wauconda Fire Department and other nearby fire departments that responded to assist search for the boy.Police could not confirm the boys' relationship to each other, but said they may have been neighbors. Police said both boys live near to the beach.Fire officials said the 10-year-old boy did not sustain any life threatening injuries.Bangs Lake is closed while recovery efforts continue.