Multiple residents displaced after Evanston high-rise apartment fire, officials say

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Multiple people were displaced after a fire Saturday in a high-rise apartment building in north suburban Evanston,

According to a statement from the Evanston Fire Department, crews were called around 7:15 p.m. for reports of the blaze in the 1600-block of Chicago Avenue.

The fire broke out in an 11th-floor unit, but a sprinkler system kept it from spreading, officials said.

Firefighters put out the remaining flames when they arrived.

The unit where the fire started sustained "significant smoke and water damage," according to the fire department.

Multiple other apartments were also damaged by water and several residents were displaced.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
