Restaurant employee stabbed in Logan Square

An employee at a restaurant in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood was stabbed Thursday morning, police said.The 45-year-old male employee was stabbed in the back and arm after getting into a physical altercation with two other men at about 1:05 a.m. in the 2200-block of North California Avenue, police said.The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.Area North police are investigating and no one is in custody, police said. Further details were not immediately available.