Domestic Violence Awareness: Restaurant industry lacks resources for victims, industry vet says

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Windy City LIVE designated an entire hour to taking a stand against domestic violence.Chicago restaurant industry veteran Daniella Caruso is working with others in her profession to shine a light on the lack of resources for domestic violence survivors here in Chicago. To date, in a city of nearly 3 million people, there are only 150 beds in shelters allocated for domestic violence survivors and their families. Daniella talked about how she's working with Chicago's oldest domestic violence charity, Connections for Abused Women and their Children (CAWC), to change that and - how you can help, too.Connections for Abused Women and their Children (CAWC) is a 501(c)3 designated nonprofit organization, staffed by a team of multi-cultural, bilingual professionals, volunteers, student interns and governed by a volunteer member Board of Directors who represent a variety of business and community interests. CAWC enjoys a broad base of support from government, corporations, foundations, United Way and individual contributions as well as special event revenues.With a long history of service and advocacy for abused women and their children and over the years, CAWC has evolved in response to changing needs, focusing on client-based services that are both trauma-informed and trauma-sensitive.CAWC continues to be a recognized leader in the domestic violence field; active in coalitions and advocacy groups in the City and the State. It is known throughout Chicago for its emphasis on bi-cultural, bilingual services. Connections for Abused Women and their Children is a member of the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Metropolitan Chicago Battered Women's Network.1116 N. Kedzie AvenueChicago, IL 60651Phone: 773-489-9081