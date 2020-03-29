hungry hound

Pazzi Di Pizza in downtown Elmhurst, Dusek's Board & Beer in Pilsen tackle contactless delivery and takeout

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pazzi Di Pizza in downtown Elmhurst was already well-positioned for social distancing, with a carry-out window and a separate entrance from the restaurant. But since their dining room, like every restaurant in the state, is now empty, workers wear latex gloves while handing over orders of pasta, salad and pizza.

"So we've been following all of the CDC guidelines, we have all of our employees wearing gloves and we're trying to do contactless delivery, whether it's delivery or curbside pickup," said Manager Anthony Lappo.

"Contactless" means employees and customers maintain a six-foot distance, often leaving bags at front doors, in car trunks or in the case of pickup, let guests grab their own bags, avoiding a "handover" situation.

"It's definitely a learning curve. These are things that we never really had to take into consideration before to this extent," said Lappo.

In Pilsen, along 18th Street, Dusek's Board & Beer is still busy cooking orders for delivery and pickup. They offer a free daily "family meal" for any of the dozens of employees their company has had to lay off. They continue to use their massive wood-burning oven, but they've set up three dividers at the entrance, so you can't really get too far inside.

"When you first come in to the facility, someone will greet you, and then you'll have a little bit of a holding area while they process your order; we're asking for most payments to be made by phone, so that there's no interaction between your credit card or anything like that. You'll be able to use some sanitizers, there's bags waiting for you and then they'll come and get your order and put it right here for you to pick up and be on your way to a delicious meal," said owner Bruce Finkelman.

While you wait, consider a pocket cocktail to-go, as long as it is legal to take booze out.
Finkelman says it's important for the restaurant to remember not only to keep a distance, but to continue cooking.

"I feel like this is a responsible way that we can provide a service to the community who still needs to eat," he said.

For at least the foreseeable future, restaurants all over Chicagoland have instituted this "contactless" delivery and pickup, some doing it curbside, some doing it in the building, but maintaining that 5 to 6-foot diameter and distance between customer and restaurant.

Pazzi Di Pizza
105 S. York St., Elmhurst
630-279-2323

https://www.pazzidipizza.com

Dusek's Chicago
1227 W. 18th St.
312-526-3851
https://www.dusekschicago.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagopilsenelginmeal deliverycoronavirus chicagohungry houndrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUNGRY HOUND
Where to pick up barbecue this Memorial Day Weekend
Customers glad to see South Side donut shops open
Newly opened restaurants struggle to start amid pandemic
Fat Rice has leveled up to Super Fat Rice Mart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News