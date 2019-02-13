Retired correctional officer dies after brutal Hazel Crest beating, robbery

A retired corrections officer has died after an attack outside of his Hazel Crest home.

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) --
A retired Illinois Department of Correction officer who was beaten and robbed in Hazel Crest last week has died.

According to police, Keith Chamble, 62, was attacked as he got out of his car in his driveway near 168th Street and Orchard Ridge between 8 and 9 p.m. last Wednesday, February 6.. Police believe two suspects beat and robbed Chamble before taking his car, wallet and phone.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed Chamble's death.

Chamble's daughter later found him inside his home just after 1 a.m.

Previously, it was believed that suspects had broken into Chamble's home and attacked him there.

Chamble's car has been found, but police are still looking for suspects.
