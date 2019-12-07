Former St. Michael Parish pastor told police he was 'blacked out' at time of deadly Orland Park hit-and-run, prosecutors say

A person is in custody in relation to the hit-and-run crash that killed Margaret "Rone" Leja and injured another long-time teacher outside Orland Square Mall, police said.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5738957" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A person is in custody in relation to the hit-and-run crash that killed Margaret "Rone" Leja and injured another long-time teacher outside Orland Square Mall Wednesday, police said.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The driver suspected of a deadly Orland Park hit-and-run is a retired pastor who attended the same Christmas party as his victims, according to Orland Park police.Paul C. Burak, 73, of Palos Heights was the man behind the wheel of a 2016 light gold Buick Regal that struck two St. Michael School educators Wednesday night, Police Chief Tim McCarthy said."The driver of the striking vehicle left the scene and did not call police," he said.During bond court at this afternoon, a Cook County judge allowed Burak to pay a $10,000 d-bond and be released on probation.According to prosecutors, the former priest told police he didn't know he had hit anyone because he was blacked out and drunk after drinking a Manhattan and a glass of wine.Burak is charged with aggravated DUI causing death, aggravated DUI causing bodily harm, failure to report an accident causing death and failure to report an accident causing injury.According to McCarthy, Burak was at the same school holiday party as victims Rone Leja and Liz Kosteck leading up to the collision.Police said they detained Burak Thursday but didn't announce having a suspect until late Friday. McCarthy said his team needed to work through their investigation before sharing such an update.The chief said after that "around the clock" investigation, which included video review, witness interviews, and huddling with the Cook County State's Attorney's office, Burak faces two felony charges, aggravated driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.After police made the announcement, the Archdiocese of Chicago confirmed Burak's affiliation with the church in a statement, referring to him as "the retired pastor of St. Michael Parish in Orland Park, Fr. Paul Burak."Church officials also said they are cooperating with police and added, in part, "As a community we continue to grieve the loss of Ms. Leja and the injury to Mrs. Kosteck. We again offer our heartfelt condolences, support and sympathy to their families and are keeping them and all affected by this tragedy in our prayers."The archdiocese told ABC7 Burak retired on July 1, 2018. Now, his former parish grieves, with blue ribbons surrounding the church property in honor of Leja."We are shocked to learn of the recent charges placed against our former Pastor, Fr. Paul Burak, in the hit-and-run incident involving the death of Ms. Leja and injury of Mrs. Kosteck," St. Michael Parish said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with their families at this time."The parish went on to thank the archdiocese, local schools and community as a whole for their support and said counselors would be at school Monday.When asked about his police department's finding that the parish's retired pastor is allegedly responsible for this hit-and-run, McCarthy became emotional. He said he did not feel good about the discovery.Burak is expected in Cook County bond court Saturday afternoonContact Orland Park Police atwith any information on the incident.