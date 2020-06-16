Retired police officer, patient fatally shot inside Munster Community Hospital ID'd

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- A retired Lake County (Ind.) sheriff's police officer working as a security guard and a patient were both shot to death inside inside Munster Community Hospital after a report of a disturbance between a patient and staff Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said 59-year-old Ryan Askew, a retired deputy working as a security guard, and another retired security guard responded to a report of a psychiatric patient attacking a nurse.

"It is my understanding that the patient was beating the nurse pretty badly," Sheriff Martinez said.

Martinez said it is believed there was a struggle over Askew's gun and he was shot in the arm and later died. The 22-year-old patient, identified to the Lake County Coroner's office as 22-year-old Jamal Williams of Lansing, was also shot and killed.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked to lose a retired officer in such a horrific incident," said Sheriff Martinez. "He was a dedicated professional."

Martinez said Askew leaves behind a wife, a daughter and two foster children. He was a 20-year veteran of the department and retired in 2004 as a commander.

A nurse who works on and off at the hospital told ABC7, "The nurse was getting beat up and the Lake County Sheriff (officer), he is retired, came and tried to help and the patient grabbed the gun and shot the officer and then the other officer killed the patient."

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by Munster police and the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
munsterfatal shootinghospitalshooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago bars, breweries to reopen Wednesday; Lakefront Trail reopening next week
Illinois AG Kwame Raoul tests positive for COVID-19
Drive-through visitation planned for student killed in Carol Stream crash
Indiana surpasses 40K COVID-19 cases days after moving into Phase 4
Trump signs executive order on police reform
Elderly woman attacked by man with over 100 prior arrests
Air Force sergeant charged in killing of federal officer
Show More
CPD ask for help identifying woman caught on video robbing Gold Coast store
Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years: U of C poll
Bicyclist killed by stray bullet, another hurt in North Side shooting: police
Credit card companies lowering credit limits, which could cause score drop
32 bags of marijuana mailed to wrong neighbor
More TOP STORIES News