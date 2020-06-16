Retired police officer, patient fatally shot inside Munster Community Hospital ID'd

MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- A retired Lake County (Ind.) sheriff's police officer working as a security guard and a patient were both shot to death inside inside Munster Community Hospital after a report of a disturbance between a patient and staff Tuesday morning, authorities said.Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said 59-year-old Ryan Askew, a retired deputy working as a security guard, and another retired security guard responded to a report of a psychiatric patient attacking a nurse."It is my understanding that the patient was beating the nurse pretty badly," Sheriff Martinez said.Martinez said it is believed there was a struggle over Askew's gun and he was shot in the arm and later died. The 22-year-old patient, identified to the Lake County Coroner's office as 22-year-old Jamal Williams of Lansing, was also shot and killed."We are deeply saddened and shocked to lose a retired officer in such a horrific incident," said Sheriff Martinez. "He was a dedicated professional."Martinez said Askew leaves behind a wife, a daughter and two foster children. He was a 20-year veteran of the department and retired in 2004 as a commander.A nurse who works on and off at the hospital told ABC7, "The nurse was getting beat up and the Lake County Sheriff (officer), he is retired, came and tried to help and the patient grabbed the gun and shot the officer and then the other officer killed the patient."The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation by Munster police and the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force.