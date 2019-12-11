Retired White Sox announcer Ken 'Hawk' Harrelson' named Ford Frick Award winner, will be enshrined in Baseball Hall of Fame

Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ken Harrelson cheers for the White Sox before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

CHICAGO -- Longtime Chicago White Sox announcer Ken "Hawk" Harrelson is heading to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, Harrelson was named winner of the Ford C Frick Award, which honors broadcasters.

Harrelson was at the mic for Sox games for 33 seasons until he retired after the 2018 season.

"I am truly humbled to receive the greatest honor for any broadcaster in baseball," said Harrelson. "I would like to thank the Frick Award committee for selecting me for this tremendous honor. It is very humbling to join the impressive list of past recipients, including all of the voices who educated and entertained generations of Chicago fans over the years. I also want to thank the White Sox organization for allowing me the opportunity to bring the great game of baseball to our fans. In the end, broadcasting has always been about having a conversation with Sox fans, and I need to thank them from the bottom of my heart for allowing me into their homes each night to talk about the team and the sport we all love."

Harrelson was known for his catch phrases, including, "He gone" and his home run call of "You can put it on the board." He also was known for the nicknames he gave Sox players, including Frank "The Big Hurt" Thomas and "Black Jack" Jack McDowell.

"Hawk is so deserving of this tremendous honor," said White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. "His passion for baseball is unmatched, and he has entertained generations of White Sox fans with his stories, experiences and insight. He cared passionately about the White Sox and like our fans, took every win and loss to heart. With his nicknames and catchphrases, Hawk changed the way people talk about baseball and even how they describe day-to-day life. Hawk deservedly joins an impressive list of great Chicago baseball announcers who have been honored by the Hall of Fame with the Frick Award."

Harrelson also broadcast games with the Boston Red Sox from 1975-81 and the New York Yankees from 1987-88.
