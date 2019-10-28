Rev. Jackson, Cook County Treasurer's Office offer property tax assistance to homeowners

(FILE)

CHICAGO -- Reverend Jesse Jackson and the Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus announced on Monday that they have arranged for the Office of the Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas to help homeowners with their property tax problems.

According to the Cook County Treasurer's Office, their employees will assist homeowners with applying for $44 million in missing senior citizen property tax exemptions, search for $79 million in available funds, and learn what to do in their property taxes are delinquent.

The treasurer's office staff will assist homeowners on Wednesdays and Thursdays at JLM Abundant Life Community Center, 2622 W. Jackson Blvd., from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Staff will also be available at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, 930 E. 50th St., on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the Cook County Treasurer's Office website.
