Revenge porn scandal rocks LAPD

(Left) LAPD Officer Danny Reedy is seen in this photo from Twitter. (Right) LAPD detective Ysabel Villegas is seen in this photo provided by her attorney.

By
LOS ANGELES --
A Los Angeles Police Department detective has filed a temporary restraining order against an LAPD senior lead officer accusing him of revenge porn.

The detective making the accusation is identified as Ysabel Villegas, a detective with the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division.

Villegas is also married to former LAPD Assistant Chief Jorge Villegas, who suddenly retired earlier this year after a sex scandal involving a subordinate officer that was first reported in The Los Angeles Times.

According to the restraining order, Ysabel Villegas claims she had a romantic relationship with Officer Danny Reedy for 5 years.

She alleges in the restraining order that after their relationship ended, Reedy distributed explicit photos of her, without her consent.

Lisa Bloom, Villegas' attorney, tells ABC7 it is against the law to distribute such photos without the person's permission.

In the restraining order, Villegas also accuses Reedy of physical abuse, including hitting her in the head twice.

Michael Williams, Reedy's attorney, denies the allegations, saying Reedy never took photos of Ysabel Villegas and does not know who distributed the images. Williams also says Reedy did not have a long-term relationship with Villegas.

LAPD Public Information Director Josh Rubenstein says the department is prohibited by law from discussing personnel matters, but does say that Reedy is currently assigned home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lapdpornographyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Conrad Gary
Visitation held for fallen CPD officer Eduardo Marmolejo
Missing Colorado woman likely died at home, fiance charged
Travelers not deterred by crowds at O'Hare, Midway
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
I-Team: Surveillance video may show grenade attack orchestrated by El Mencho
Gift cards make popular gifts, targets for scammers
9-year-old hides in bathroom during home invasion
Show More
High school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
Search continues for woman missing in Lake Michigan
Government shutdown would 'last for a very long time,' Trump says
Full cold moon, meteor shower to arrive near the winter solstice
More News