Reward in fatal shooting of Racine officer grows to $42,000

RACINE, Wis. -- The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the man who shot and killed a Racine police officer is growing.

Culver's has added $5,000 to the fund, bringing the total to $42,000.

Officer John Hetland was fatally shot Monday night when he tried to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers Bar and Grill.

The FBI is offering a reward of $20,000 in the case. Racine Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $2,000. Racine manufacturer Andis Co. has contributed $15,000.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call authorities.
