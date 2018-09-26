Reward offered in fatal shooting of good Samaritan who chased down vehicle that hit cyclist

CHICAGO (WLS) --A $2,500 reward is now being offered for an arrest in the shooting of a good Samaritan.
Alberto Bocanegra, 39, recorded video while he was driving with some friends on a bike ride before one of them was hit by a car. Bocanegra chased the car and confronted the driver. That's when he was shot and killed.
Bocanegra ran for alderman in 2014. Friends say he had recently beaten cancer and was looking forward to the future.
"He's been in remission the last two months and the issue was that he can't sleep at night because of the medications and he was helping these bikers by putting the lights out and making sure they were OK," said family friend and spokesperson Frank Avila.
The cyclist who was hit by the car was not seriously injured.