Reza's, Edgewater Mediterranean restaurant, shut down for 'dangerous and hazardous' code violations

Chicago Department of Buildings cited 'a black organic mold-like substance' as 1 of the reasons for closing the location

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many people's physical health, mental health and the health of our economy. Part 2.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many people's physical health, mental health and the health of our economy. Part 2.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many people's physical health, mental health and the health of our economy. Part 2.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many people's physical health, mental health and the health of our economy. Part 2.

CHICAGO -- Reza's restaurant in Edgewater was shut down twice in the same week after inspectors found "dangerous and hazardous" code violations, according to city officials.

The Department of Buildings first ordered the restaurant at 5255 N. Clark St. closed after an inspection on July 18, department spokesman Michael Puccinelli said Monday.

Included among dozens of citations and violations were stress fractures in exterior walls and washed out mortar joints. "All fire extinguishers ... (have) outdated tags," inspectors reported, and there was "a black organic mold-like substance in the north basement ceiling food prep area."

Numerous electrical and plumbing violations are also listed in city records.

The restaurant reopened without authorization on July 20 and was shut down again, Puccinelli said.

RELATED: City of Chicago temporarily shuts down popular White Palace Grill over safety concerns

Reza's will "remain closed until such time as all dangerous and hazardous conditions that pose a threat to the health and safety of the public and workers are corrected and verified by an inspection from the Department of Buildings," Puccinelli said.

The owners of the restaurant did not respond to a request for comment.

A sign posted on a door of the restaurant, below the closure notice from the city, said the dining room was "temporarily closed for repairs." The sign encouraged customers to go to its Evanston or Oak Brook locations.

"Thank you for your continued support," the notice said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)