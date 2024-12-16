RFK Jr. heads to Capitol Hill in bid to become next US health secretary

Senators are expected to question Kennedy on his plans for vaccines and food.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrives on Capitol Hill on Monday to kickstart several days of private meetings with more than two dozen senators and their staff in a bid to become the nation's next health secretary.

Among the senators on Kennedy's list is Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the GOP's pick to become the next Senate majority leader.

Kennedy's chances of getting confirmed by the Senate aren't clear. His past comments questioning vaccine science and the food industry could lose -- and gain -- votes on either side of the aisle depending on how he talks about his plans for the incoming administration.

Here are three questions surrounding his nomination:

Would he try to limit access to certain vaccines like the polio shot or encourage schools to drop vaccine mandates?

Kennedy has said he's not opposed to all vaccines. He says he fully vaccinated, with the exception of the COVID-19 shot, and that he has vaccinated his children.

Kennedy also has falsely claimed that childhood vaccines cause autism, even though the study claiming that link has been retracted and numerous other high-quality studies have found no evidence that vaccines are tied to autism.

Kennedy also has questioned the safety of the polio vaccine and enlisted the help of a longtime adviser and anti-vaccine advocate, Aaron Siri, to vet potential job candidates for the incoming administration.

Siri petitioned the Food and Drug Administration in 2022 to revoke its approval of the polio vaccine on behalf of an anti-vaccination advocacy group.

Dr. Richard Besser, a former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an ABC News contributor, said senators should ask Kennedy if he would consider using his new post to discourage local school districts from requiring vaccinations.

While state -- not federal -- laws establish vaccination requirements for local schools, they rely heavily on the recommendations by the CDC and FDA, which Kennedy would oversee as health secretary, if confirmed. Currently, all 50 states and Washington, D.C. have laws requiring vaccines to attend schools, although some offer exemptions.

"What will you do to make sure that parents can feel comfortable sending their children to school protected from measles, whooping cough and other vaccine-preventable diseases if vaccines are no longer required?" Besser said senators should be asking Kennedy.

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history and a polio survivor, said last week that anyone seeking Senate confirmation would "do well to steer clear of even the appearance of association with such efforts."

Will Kennedy use 'confirmation bias' to review government data?

Confirmation bias is the idea that people often seek out information that supports their own deeply held beliefs, rather than be open to accepting new information that might challenge their ideas.

When it comes to the polio vaccination, Kennedy has said he's willing to say that he's wrong but that he has yet to see information that would convince him.

"If you show me a scientific study that shows that I'm wrong... I'm going to put that on my Twitter and I'm going to say I was wrong," he said in a podcast last year with Lex Fridman.

It's likely several senators will ask Kennedy whether he'd be willing to change his mind on vaccines based on data, or if he's already convinced that the data is wrong or manipulated.

Critics say Kennedy is willfully ignoring the information that's out there already. In a letter obtained by The New York Times, more than 75 Nobel Prize winners urged U.S. senators to block his nomination, citing the his "lack of credentials or relative experience" in matters of medicine, science and public health.

"In view of his record, placing Mr. Kennedy in charge of (the Department of Health and Human Services) would put the public's health in jeopardy and undermine America's global leadership in the health sciences, in both the public and commercial sectors," the laureates wrote.

How would he try to change what Americans eat?

Kennedy finds the most political consensus when he talks about America's obesity crisis and blames the high levels of sugar, sodium and fat in ultra-processed foods. A longtime environmental advocate, he's also taken aim at the use of additives pushed by food companies -- earning him kudos from some Democrats.

"We're prioritizing corporations feeding us unhealthy products instead of family farmers growing fresh, healthy foods - and we let too many dangerous chemicals flood our food system," said Sen. Cory Booker last month after Kennedy's nomination was announced.

"We all must come together to build a system that works for all," he added.

But one big question many senators will likely ask is how Kennedy plans to turn around America's eating habits in a way that doesn't hurt U.S. farmers or heavily regulate agricultural businesses that are key political supporters of President-elect Donald Trump. During Trump's first administration, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue rolled back Obama-era rules that sought to limit sodium and sugar in children's school lunches that accept federal subsidies.

FDA Administrator Robert Califf, who will step down when Trump takes office in January, testified recently before a Senate committee that there's a lot we still don't know about food science and safety. When the FDA does move ahead with regulation, he said the rule is often challenged in court.

"What sounds simple, given the current state of judicial affairs, First Amendment rights, (is) the fact that corporations have the same rights as individuals -- every little thing we do, unless specifically in detail instructed by Congress -- it's not just that we lose in court, but we lose years," he said.

ABC's Olivia Rubin contributed to this report.