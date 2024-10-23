Delphi murders trial: Runner describes 'bridge guy' seen on day of murder as jury prepares for day 5

Richard Allen is on trial for the murders of teens Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana in 2017.

Delphi trial: Witnesses describe 'bridge guy' seen on day of murder Richard Allen is on trial for the murders of teens Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana in 2017.

Delphi trial: Witnesses describe 'bridge guy' seen on day of murder Richard Allen is on trial for the murders of teens Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana in 2017.

Delphi trial: Witnesses describe 'bridge guy' seen on day of murder Richard Allen is on trial for the murders of teens Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana in 2017.

DELPHI, Ind. -- As jurors recover from watching an eerie video filmed by one of the teenage murder victims, they prepare to hear more testimony on Wednesday.

Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were found dead near a trail in Delphi, Indiana. Richard Allen is accused of brutally murdering the girls on the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017.

The jury heard from three witnesses that were on the trail the day of the murder.

Railly Voorhies was 16 at the time of the murders. She said she was friends with the girls.

Voorhies said she was at the trail with a friend and two sisters at noon and she had to be home by 2:30 p.m.

She said she saw a man near Freedom Bridge. Voorhies said the "bridge guy" was overdressed for the weather with dark clothes, a running mask.

During cross-examinations, the defense said Voorhies' description of the man did not match that of a previous interview.

Voorhies said she never gave a statement on estimating someone's height or weight. She said no.

Defense Attorney Jennifer Auger then asked Voorhies if the photo of "Bridge Guy" influenced her memory, which Voorhies said, "Possibly, yes."

Breann Wilber was also on the bridge that day with Voorhies. She was in the 10th grade at the time. She said she knew Libby's older sister and was friends with Libby on Snapchat.

Wilber said she also saw "bridge guy." She said he was walking with a purpose and gave off "weird vibes."

Wilber says when she saw the picture of "Bridge Guy" she said, "the first thing I thought is, that is the person I saw on the trail."

During the defense cross-examination they pressed Wilber on how her description of the man she saw on the trail has changed over the years.

Betsey Blair took the stand shortly after. She said she frequently visited the Monon High Trail in 2016 and 2017.

On Feb. 13 she said she saw a man and later two girls.

After the grainy image had been released of "bridge guy", Blair told jurors, "I immediately knew when I saw that photo that was the man I saw on the bridge."

She contacted the sheriff's department to report what she saw.

Steve Mullin, an investigator for the Carroll County Prosecutor's Office was the final witness of the day. He testified about collecting video from sources connected to the case.

Allen, a Delphi resident, was arrested in 2022 and has pleaded not guilty to murder. Allen has admitted to police that he was on the trail that day, but he denied any involvement in the murders, according to court documents.

Court is set to continue Wednesday.

'Down The Hill' video

A 30-second video filmed by Libby just before she was murdered was played for the jury on Tuesday Allen's trial.

The video -- played during testimony from Indiana State Police digital forensic examiner Brian Bunner -- showed Libby filming herself and Abby walking on the Monon High Bridge. At one point, the camera panned up, and no one was behind Abby. In a later shot, the video shows a man walking behind her.

According to Indianapolis ABC affiliate WRTV, a girl's voice is heard on the video saying, "There's no path -- the trail ends here, so we have to go down here?"

Libby's mother cried in court when she heard the voice.

The video, which was not enhanced, was played just once for the jury.

Libby posted a photo of Abby on Snapchat as they walked over the Monon High Bridge, prosecutor Nick McLeland told the jury last week in his opening statement. After the girls crossed the bridge, they saw a man behind them, and Libby started a recording on her phone at 2:13 p.m., he said.

The man pulled out a gun and ordered the girls to go "down the hill," McLeland said. The girls complied, he said, and then the video on Libby's phone stopped recording.

The eighth graders' bodies were discovered near the trail one day later.

Day four in court

READ MORE | Extended video from victim's phone played in court in Delphi murders trial

Indiana State Police crime scene investigator Brian Olehy testified Monday that both girls' necks were cut, noting that Libby's was "viciously slashed." A large pool of blood was visible between their bodies, he said.

On Tuesday, Olehy returned to the stand and walked the jury through evidence collected during the autopsies, including: sex assault evidence kits for Abby and Libby; Libby's Delphi swimming sweatshirt with red stains; jeans with red stains; a gray bra with red stains and a black bra with red stains.

Libby's mom wiped away tears as Olehy explained the sex assault evidence collection kit.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Brad Rozzi asked if any of the recovered DNA evidence was linked to Allen, and Olehy responded, "No."

Delphi murders trial: Jury gasps after seeing graphic crime scene photos of girl's bodies in court

ABC News' Janel Klein contributed to this report.