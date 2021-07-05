Arts & Entertainment

Richard Donner, director of 'Superman,' 'Lethal Weapon,' dies at 91

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

LOS ANGELES -- Director Richard Donner, best known for helming iconic films such as "Superman," "The Goonies" and "Lethal Weapon," has died at age 91.

His family confirmed the director's death to ABC News on Monday. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Donner had an extensive career directing and producing some of the most notable action and fantasy films of the 1970s and '80s.

He is widely credited with launching the modern superhero film era with "Superman," starring Christopher Reeve. At the time it was considered a risky venture because of its big special-effects budget at a time when comic-book movies were not yet a proven commodity with audiences.

The 1978 film ended up a huge commercial success, becoming the top-grossing movie in North America and earning $300 million worldwide. It was nominated for four Academy Awards, winning in the Best Visual Effects category.

Other notable productions in Donner's long filmography include "Scrooged," "The Omen," and "The Toy."

He later ran a production company with his wife, Lauren Shuler Donner, which was responsible for films such as the X-Men series and "Free Willy."

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodcelebrity deathsobituarysuperman
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
85 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Blue Jackets goalie, 24, dies of chest trauma from fireworks blast: ME
CPD responds to large groups of people downtown; 2 officers injured
1 dead, 3 injured after raft overturns on water ride at amusement park
2 CPD officers shot in Austin
Crews took 'every action' to find missing pets in FL condo: mayor
Vaccine hesitant Americans think Delta variant risk exaggerated: poll
Show More
16-year-old fell several stories before being rescued in Fla. collapse
Golf pro, 2 others found dead at Georgia country club
Man suffers severe injuries in firework explosion in West Pullman
U of C student dies days after being shot on CTA train
Death toll rises to 27 as search resumes Florida condo
More TOP STORIES News