Man, 74, last seen canoeing on Lake Michigan near Rogers Park

CHICAGO -- A 74-year-old man who was last seen canoeing on Lake Michigan near Rogers Park has been reported missing.
Richard Holic was last seen Tuesday in a green-colored canoe on the lake near Chase Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Holic is 5-foot-3 and 190 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair and a fair complexion, police said.
He was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt and green cargo shorts, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-744-8266.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
