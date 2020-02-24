Richard's Bar fatal stabbing suspect released without charges

The man who was in custody after a fatal bar fight has been released without charges.

On Friday night, 23-year-old Kenneth Paterimos was stabbed to death outside Richard's Bar in the 400-block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Paterimos had gotten into an argument with a 30-year-old man just before midnight. Paterimos was then stabbed several times in the arm, neck, and back, according to police.

Paterimos was taken to Stroger Hospital where he later died, police said.

Police arrested the 30-year-old at the scene on Friday and released him on Monday without charges.

Chicago police are still investigating the fatal stabbing.
