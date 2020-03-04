Man, 30, faces murder charge in fatal stabbing at Richard's Bar on West Side, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A U.S. Marine Corps veteran has been charged in connection to a deadly stabbing outside a bar on the city's West Side last month, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said.

Thomas Tansey, 30, faces a count a first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Kenneth Paterimos, according to state's attorney's office spokeswoman Aviva Bowen.

Dina Paterimos, sister of Richard's Bar stabbing victim, Kenny Paterimos, says the familly is glad the murdered is in custody.



The charges come after Chicago police said they were questioning a person of interest Wednesday.

Paterimos was killed outside Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21.

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was killed outside of Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21.



Police had said Paterimos had gotten into an argument with a 30-year-old man just before midnight. Paterimos was then stabbed several times in the arm, neck, and back, according to police.

RELATED: Richard's Bar fatal stabbing suspect released without charges

Last week, a Cook County judge issued a no-bail arrest warrant for Tansey, but he wasn't in police custody until Wednesday.
Police had arrested the 30-year-old at the scene but he was released without charges several days later.

RELATED: 'Let us in!': Tensions run high at vigil for Richard's Bar stabbing victim in River West, suspect still not in custody

The charges come a day after family, friends and members of the community gathered outside Richard's Bar on Tuesday to call for justice in Paterimos' death.

Tansey is scheduled for a bail hearing on Thursday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
