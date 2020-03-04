Man, 30, faces murder charge in fatal stabbing at Richard's Bar on West Side, prosecutors say

Thomas Tansey, 30, faces a count a first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Kenneth Paterimos, according to state's attorney's office spokeswoman Aviva Bowen.
The charges come after Chicago police said they were questioning a person of interest Wednesday.
Paterimos was killed outside Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21.
Police had said Paterimos had gotten into an argument with a 30-year-old man just before midnight. Paterimos was then stabbed several times in the arm, neck, and back, according to police.
Last week, a Cook County judge issued a no-bail arrest warrant for Tansey, but he wasn't in police custody until Wednesday.
Police had arrested the 30-year-old at the scene but he was released without charges several days later.
The charges come a day after family, friends and members of the community gathered outside Richard's Bar on Tuesday to call for justice in Paterimos' death.
Tansey is scheduled for a bail hearing on Thursday.
